Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 243.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 198,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 41,249 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,141,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $2.17 on Monday, reaching $46.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,501. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

