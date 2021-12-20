Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 243.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 198,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 41,249 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,141,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $2.17 on Monday, reaching $46.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,501. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

