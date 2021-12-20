Analysts Expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to announce $6.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.47 million to $6.91 million. DarioHealth posted sales of $2.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 221.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year sales of $22.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.96 million to $23.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $41.14 million, with estimates ranging from $33.54 million to $47.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 391.42%. The company had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS.

DRIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DarioHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.35.

In related news, CEO Erez Raphael sold 30,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $577,957.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $83,202.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,454 shares of company stock worth $1,482,518 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $1,071,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DarioHealth by 65,167.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 735,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in DarioHealth by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DarioHealth by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 157,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DarioHealth stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. DarioHealth has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $31.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

