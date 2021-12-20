Analysts Expect ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) will report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ERYTECH Pharma.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERYP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen downgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERYP opened at $2.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48. ERYTECH Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

