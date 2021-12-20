Analysts Expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). Venus Concept posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 85.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VERO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, Director Keith J. Sullivan bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Healthquest Partners Ii, L.P. bought 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,780,000 shares of company stock worth $2,239,960. Company insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERO. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 485.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 397,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 329,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Venus Concept by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 337,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 244,347 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Venus Concept by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 733,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 235,047 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Venus Concept by 1,412.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 161,538 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO opened at $1.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $77.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.23.

Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

