Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE: AIRC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/14/2021 – Apartment Income REIT was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

12/10/2021 – Apartment Income REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

12/9/2021 – Apartment Income REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

12/6/2021 – Apartment Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $53.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Apartment Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $53.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Apartment Income REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

11/29/2021 – Apartment Income REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

11/15/2021 – Apartment Income REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

NYSE AIRC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.04. The company had a trading volume of 19,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,346. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a PE ratio of -113.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Get Apartment Income REIT Corp alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is -382.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after acquiring an additional 116,045 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $1,843,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.