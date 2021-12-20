Analysts Set Expectations for Home Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 39.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

HBCP opened at $40.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $351.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $43.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Home Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Home Bancorp by 73.6% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 17,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.