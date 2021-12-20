Analyzing Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) & Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Align Technology has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical has a beta of -1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Align Technology and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology 19.70% 21.88% 14.13% Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of Align Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Align Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Align Technology and Vicarious Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology 0 1 12 0 2.92 Vicarious Surgical 0 0 4 0 3.00

Align Technology currently has a consensus price target of $735.83, suggesting a potential upside of 26.05%. Vicarious Surgical has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.23%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Align Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Align Technology and Vicarious Surgical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology $2.47 billion 18.62 $1.78 billion $9.30 62.77 Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$9.46 million N/A N/A

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical.

Summary

Align Technology beats Vicarious Surgical on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion. The Scanner and Services segment comprises of intraoral scanning systems such as single hardware platforms and restorative or orthodontic software options, ancillary products, and other related additional services. The company was founded by Zia Chishti, Brian Freyburger, and Kelsey Wirth in March 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

