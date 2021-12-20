Analyzing Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) and Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) and Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Get Hong Kong Television Network alerts:

Hong Kong Television Network pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Telecom Argentina pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Telecom Argentina pays out -363.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telecom Argentina has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Telecom Argentina is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Hong Kong Television Network and Telecom Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong Television Network N/A N/A N/A Telecom Argentina -1.06% -0.87% -0.45%

Volatility & Risk

Hong Kong Television Network has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hong Kong Television Network and Telecom Argentina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong Television Network $371.04 million 2.51 $23.66 million N/A N/A Telecom Argentina $4.27 billion 0.50 -$81.15 million ($0.11) -45.36

Hong Kong Television Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telecom Argentina.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hong Kong Television Network and Telecom Argentina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong Television Network 0 0 1 0 3.00 Telecom Argentina 0 0 1 0 3.00

About Hong Kong Television Network

Hong Kong Technology Venture Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of multimedia production and contents distribution and other multimedia related activities. It also operates an e-shopping mall that provides entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services. The company was founded by Chi Kin Cheun and Wai Kay Wong on May 19, 1992 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services. It operates through the Argentina and Other Abroad geographical segments. The company was founded on January 5, 1990 is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Television Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Television Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.