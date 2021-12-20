Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Anthem makes up approximately 0.3% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Anthem were worth $33,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1,036.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANTM stock opened at $445.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $451.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.19. The stock has a market cap of $108.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Stephens raised their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.85.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

