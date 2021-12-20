Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up 1.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Anthem worth $149,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after buying an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 772.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,933,000 after buying an additional 1,126,903 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,580,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 312.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,948,000 after buying an additional 380,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,611,000 after buying an additional 278,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.85.

Shares of ANTM opened at $443.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $419.51 and its 200-day moving average is $394.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $451.71.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.