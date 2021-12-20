ApeSwap Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.23 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00002209 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $90.71 million and $1.23 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00050563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,011.83 or 0.08265214 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,618.54 or 1.00164416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00072744 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00046529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002597 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 84,733,032 coins and its circulating supply is 84,586,981 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.