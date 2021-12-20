Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 606,905 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $228,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $25,328,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,615,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $228,533,000 after buying an additional 32,148 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,439 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,197,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.7% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 204,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,998,000 after purchasing an additional 83,443 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $171.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.19.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

