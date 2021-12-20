Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.0% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $171.14 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.72 and a 200-day moving average of $147.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.19.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

