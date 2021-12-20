Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.3% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $171.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.19.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

