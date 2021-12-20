Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 200.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $146.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

