AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.12% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATR. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.83.
AptarGroup stock opened at $115.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.87. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $115.15 and a 12-month high of $158.97.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.
AptarGroup Company Profile
AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.
