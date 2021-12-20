AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATR. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

AptarGroup stock opened at $115.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.87. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $115.15 and a 12-month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

