Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) shot up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 635 ($8.39) and last traded at GBX 635 ($8.39). 2,727 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 19,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 632 ($8.35).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.23) target price on shares of Aquis Exchange in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Get Aquis Exchange alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 651.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £174.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.21.

In related news, insider Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes purchased 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,999.70 ($11,890.21).

About Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX)

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. It also develops and provides exchange and regulatory technology. The company offers a trading platform, a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,500 stocks and ETFs across 14 European markets, as well as licences its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.