Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 41,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $43.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.55. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $44.53.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi acquired 484,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

