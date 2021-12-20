Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 68,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ADM opened at $65.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

