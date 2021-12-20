Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Shares Down 2.6%

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) shares fell 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.40. 685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 16,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.

Archer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARHVF)

Archer Ltd. engages in the provision of a variety of oilfield products and services. It operates through the Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere segments. The Eastern Hemisphere segment involves in platform drilling, engineering, wireline, and oiltools service divisions. The Western Hemisphere comprises the land drilling operations in Latin America.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.