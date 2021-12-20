Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Purchased by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Arco Platform makes up 8.0% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned about 4.02% of Arco Platform worth $26,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the second quarter worth about $588,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Arco Platform by 23.9% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 135.7% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $22.23 on Monday. Arco Platform Limited has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $41.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.06 million, a P/E ratio of -51.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

