Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Arcosa by 24.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 16.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACA opened at $51.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.08. Arcosa has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $559.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Arcosa will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.