Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.86

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.86 and last traded at $48.34, with a volume of 7338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens began coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $559.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.40 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $4,006,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,647,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

