Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) CFO Sells $19,317.55 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 485 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $19,317.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.63. 2,100,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,583. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.07.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 269.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 127,334 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

