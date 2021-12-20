Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang Sells 487 Shares

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $19,392.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RCUS traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.63. 2,100,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,583. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.07. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

