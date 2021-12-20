Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,962,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,956,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARNA opened at $91.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.12. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.79.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

