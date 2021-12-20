Ares Protocol (ARES) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $1.24 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00051958 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.09 or 0.08317791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,194.92 or 0.99986860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00074544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00046670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.