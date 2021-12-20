ArGoApp Hits One Day Trading Volume of $226,445.00 (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One ArGoApp coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ArGoApp has traded up 64.3% against the US dollar. ArGoApp has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00051452 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,897.60 or 0.08316596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,801.65 or 0.99864097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00073873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00046321 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

ArGoApp Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using US dollars.

