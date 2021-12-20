Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $1.17 on Top Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. Ark has a total market cap of $156.23 million and $2.62 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 133,894,083 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

