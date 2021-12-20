ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 8.5% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bickling Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $16,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $95.01 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.64.

