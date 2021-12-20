Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arko’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.04. Arko reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arko.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arko by 200.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,652,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arko by 1,904.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 910,308 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Arko by 60.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,354,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,636,000 after purchasing an additional 883,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arko by 72.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 573,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Arko during the second quarter worth about $5,175,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARKO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.16. 703,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,741. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.13. Arko has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.