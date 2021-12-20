Arqma Market Cap Reaches $646,923.82 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 21% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $646,923.82 and approximately $4,142.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,484.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.25 or 0.08359004 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.62 or 0.00321418 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $432.46 or 0.00910732 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00010513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00073341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007793 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.29 or 0.00409163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.03 or 0.00261193 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,773,459 coins and its circulating supply is 11,728,915 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.