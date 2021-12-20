Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Trading Down 4.1%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

ARZTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aryzta in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aryzta in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Aryzta alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.

Aryzta AG engages in the production and distribution of baked goods. Its brands include La Brea Bakery, Otis Spunkmeyer and Cuisine De France. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Aryzta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aryzta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.