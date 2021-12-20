Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $211.85 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $190.94 and a one year high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

