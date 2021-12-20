Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,755 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,940,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,908,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,764,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Pfizer stock opened at $60.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.07. The firm has a market cap of $339.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

