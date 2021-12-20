Asio Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,809 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $39.67. 336,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,303,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.42.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.19.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

