Asio Capital LLC Purchases 236 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,392 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 220.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.16.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $9.41 on Monday, hitting $547.23. The stock had a trading volume of 29,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,214. The business has a 50 day moving average of $642.99 and a 200 day moving average of $620.66. The stock has a market cap of $260.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.