Asio Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.5% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 281,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,738,000 after acquiring an additional 19,713 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.64. 373,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,229,164. The company has a market cap of $248.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

