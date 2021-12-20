Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Down 8.3%

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)’s stock price was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.61 and last traded at $63.31. Approximately 4,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 138,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.21.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

In related news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Astec Industries by 36.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Astec Industries by 30.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.