AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in AstraZeneca by 244.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AstraZeneca by 91.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,480 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,945 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 50.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2,661.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,297,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,180 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $56.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $173.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

