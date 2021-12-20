Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Shares of ACBI traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,353. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.81. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $30.22.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $27,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $401,693 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 189.9% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 45,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $4,393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 135.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 217.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

