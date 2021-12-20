Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 103,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 93.7% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.00. 14,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,817. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $201.88 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

