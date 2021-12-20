Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.59 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Shares of CRM traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $249.28. The stock had a trading volume of 15,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,220,463. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.97 and its 200 day moving average is $264.68. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $245.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $223,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,827 shares of company stock valued at $149,614,734 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

