Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 949 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,163 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,313. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.52 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

