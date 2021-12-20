Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Trading Down 1.1%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 6,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 2,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

About Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF)

Austal Ltd. engages in the design and construction of customized aluminum commercial and defense vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Australia, USA, and Asia. The Australia segment manufactures commercial and defense vessels for markets worldwide, excluding the USA and provides training and on-going support and maintenance for vessels.

