Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will report $1.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $7.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVTR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Avantor stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $3,994,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,828 shares of company stock valued at $15,248,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantor by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

