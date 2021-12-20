Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Position Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $9,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.08.

In related news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $206.89 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $147.40 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.33.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

