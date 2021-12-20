aWSB Trading Up 6.2% This Week (aWSB)

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, aWSB has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aWSB coin can now be bought for about $41.20 or 0.00087225 BTC on popular exchanges. aWSB has a market cap of $251,876.29 and $14,100.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00051809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.86 or 0.08295950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,180.93 or 0.99878623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00074248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00046518 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002638 BTC.

aWSB Coin Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aWSB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aWSB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

