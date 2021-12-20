B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Reduces Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,558 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in 3M were worth $23,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in 3M by 220.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in 3M by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,984,000 after acquiring an additional 574,988 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,215. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

