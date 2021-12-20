B. Riley Weighs in on Silvergate Capital Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Silvergate Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss expects that the company will earn $3.03 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

SI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $142.12 on Monday. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $239.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 2.53.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,129,127.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $7,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.